Keith Duffy pays tribute to ‘hero and idol’ father Sean following his death

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Boyzone member Keith Duffy has paid tribute to his father following his death, describing him as “my hero, my idol”.

The Irish vocalist said he and his family were “heartbroken” as he shared the news online.

Posting multiple pictures of his father Instagram, he wrote: “Sean Duffy. 1945 – 2022.

“Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are to announce the passing of our father/grandfather Sean.

“The most courageous and brave warrior we’ve ever known and probably will ever know.

“We already miss him so much. Keith & Jay. X”

In a separate Instagram story, Duffy posted another picture, writing “my hero, my idol, my da”.

Duffy starred alongside groupmates Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and Stephen Gately in Boyzone after being put together by former X-Factor judge Louis Walsh in 1993.

Replying to the post, Keating wrote: “Sending all our love.”