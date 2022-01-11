Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 06:20

Keith Duffy pays tribute to ‘hero and idol’ father Sean following his death

The singer said he and his family were ‘heartbroken’ by the news.
Keith Duffy pays tribute to ‘hero and idol’ father Sean following his death

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Boyzone member Keith Duffy has paid tribute to his father following his death, describing him as “my hero, my idol”.

The Irish vocalist said he and his family were “heartbroken” as he shared the news online.

Posting multiple pictures of his father Instagram, he wrote: “Sean Duffy. 1945 – 2022.

“Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are to announce the passing of our father/grandfather Sean.

“The most courageous and brave warrior we’ve ever known and probably will ever know.

“We already miss him so much. Keith & Jay. X”

In a separate Instagram story, Duffy posted another picture, writing “my hero, my idol, my da”.

Duffy starred alongside groupmates Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and Stephen Gately in Boyzone after being put together by former X-Factor judge Louis Walsh in 1993.

Replying to the post, Keating wrote: “Sending all our love.”

More in this section

West Side Story star says there is ‘still work to be done’ after Globes win West Side Story star says there is ‘still work to be done’ after Globes win
Jamie Lee Curtis only celebrity to appear at Golden Globes Jamie Lee Curtis only celebrity to appear at Golden Globes
Miley Cyrus celebrates younger sister Noah’s 22nd birthday Miley Cyrus celebrates younger sister Noah’s 22nd birthday
Molly-Mae Hague apologises after podcast criticism

Molly-Mae Hague apologises after podcast criticism

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more