Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 18:02

Kanye West makes ‘genius’ claims in trailer for Netflix documentary

The three-part series was more than 20 years in the making.
Kanye West makes ‘genius’ claims in trailer for Netflix documentary

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

A new Netflix documentary about Kanye West will be unveiled by the streaming service next month.

The three-part series, dubbed Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, was helmed by filmmakers  Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah.

More than 20 years in the making, it features footage of West shot in New York in 2002.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-e_YPO-RYc

It shows him explaining a dispute he had with the rapper Rhymefest, saying: “Me and Fest got into an argument. I feel like he disrespected me, he tried to say I wasn’t a genius yet.”

When he is asked, “Who are you to call yourself a genius?” he merely looks at the camera and smiles.

The trailer for the documentary shows West on stage during the early and formative days of his career, as well as his life today.

He can be heard saying: “It was like God saying, ‘I’m about to hand you the world. Just know, at any given time, I could take it away from you.'”

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy begins on February 16th on Netflix.

More in this section

West Side Story star says there is ‘still work to be done’ after Globes win West Side Story star says there is ‘still work to be done’ after Globes win
Biden and Harris join tributes to ‘once-in-a-generation’ actor Sidney Poitier Biden and Harris join tributes to ‘once-in-a-generation’ actor Sidney Poitier
Belgian singer Angele on her experience of collaborating with Dua Lipa Belgian singer Angele on her experience of collaborating with Dua Lipa
Molly-Mae Hague apologises after podcast criticism

Molly-Mae Hague apologises after podcast criticism

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more