Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 17:54

Netflix renews Emily In Paris for two more seasons

The second series of the hit comedy drama returned to streaming giant Netflix last month.
Netflix renews Emily In Paris for two more seasons

By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Netflix has renewed Emily In Paris for a third and fourth season, the streaming service has announced.

Lily Collins, daughter of musician Phil Collins, is a fan favourite for her portrayal of American abroad Emily and will return for the two-season renewal.

The hit Netflix series follows Collins’ character, Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper, as she navigates life in Paris after landing her dream job.

The second series of the hugely popular comedy drama returned on the streaming giant last month.

Following its release, it faced criticism from Ukraine’s Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, who described the depiction of a Ukrainian character who shoplifts named Petra as offensive.

The show also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie.

More in this section

West Side Story star says there is ‘still work to be done’ after Globes win West Side Story star says there is ‘still work to be done’ after Globes win
Jamie Lee Curtis only celebrity to appear at Golden Globes Jamie Lee Curtis only celebrity to appear at Golden Globes
Miley Cyrus celebrates younger sister Noah’s 22nd birthday Miley Cyrus celebrates younger sister Noah’s 22nd birthday
Molly-Mae Hague apologises after podcast criticism

Molly-Mae Hague apologises after podcast criticism

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more