Olivia Rodrigo celebrates one anniversary of global hit Drivers License

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Olivia Rodrigo has celebrated the “little song that changed her whole life” as her debut single Drivers License reaches its one-year anniversary.

The US pop sensation, 18, shot to worldwide fame after the release of the global hit last January, which topped the charts in the UK and US.

The track went on to win song of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards and the Apple Music Awards.

It has also been nominated for record of the year at the 2022 Grammy Awards alongside global superstars including Abba, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.