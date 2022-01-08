Denise Van Outen announces separation from long-term partner Eddie Boxshall

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Denise Van Outen has announced she has made the “difficult decision” to separate from long-term partner Eddie Boxshall.

The actress and presenter, 47, shared an emotional post to social media revealing the news but said she will “always treasure” the “good times” and the memories.

Van Outen had previously spoken about her plans to marry the City trader, who she was with for seven years.

She shared a black and white image to Instagram of her walking her two dogs along the beach and wrote: “Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

“It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.

“I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

“I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children.”

The couple made regular appearances together on the celebrity edition of Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

Eddie Boxshall and Denise van Outen (David Parry/PA)

The actress revealed last year that the pair hoped to tie the knot after coronavirus lockdowns had ended.

The couple also went through relationship counselling to “iron out the niggles” before the big day and documented their discussions in a six-part podcast titled Before We Say I Do, with the last episode airing in March last year.

Van Outen has an 11-year-old daughter Betsy who she shares with musical theatre star Lee Mead, who she was married to between 2009 and 2013.

The TV star competed on the 2021 series of Dancing On Ice with professional partner Matt Evers, but had to withdraw after partially dislocating her shoulder during training.

She also performed in reality singing competition The Masked Singer in 2020 dressed as a fox.