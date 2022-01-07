Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 18:26

Ashley Graham has given birth to ‘happy and healthy’ twin boys

The model had joked that her twin sons were having an ‘extended stay’ as she awaited their birth.
Danielle Desouza and Ellie Iorizzo, PA

Ashley Graham has welcomed “happy and healthy” twin boys after giving birth at home.

The 34-year-old model and body-positive activist was given an expected due date of January 3rd, but gave birth at home on Friday after joking her twin sons were having an “extended stay”.

In a post to her Instagram story on Friday, she wrote: “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here.

Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham
“They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.

“I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG.”

The model already had one son with filmmaker and producer Justin Ervin – Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin.

Graham has regularly documented her pregnancy on social media.

On January 2nd she posted that she had “made it… full term today (40 weeks!)” and added that “due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday”.

In September 2021 she shared a video which captured the couple’s initial reaction when they discovered they were having twins.

During an ultrasound, Graham laughed when she found out she was going to have three sons, and Ervin said “you’re joking me” and “you’re kidding me” in disbelief.

Instagram followers who also found out they were having twins shared that they felt the same way as the couple, and congratulated them on their news.

