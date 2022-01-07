Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 15:08

Romeo Beckham unveils new tattoo inspired by his father

The pair now both have a cross with wings on the back of their neck.
Romeo Beckham unveils new tattoo inspired by his father

Danielle Desouza, PA

David Beckham’s son Romeo has followed in his father’s footsteps by getting a winged cross tattooed on the back of his neck.

The footballer (19) unveiled the latest addition to his collection on Friday, sharing a black and white photo with his 3.2 million Instagram followers.

He visited tattoo artist Brian Woo, known as Dr Woo, in Los Angeles to get the design – which his father (46) also has.

He captioned the post: “Insane ! Thank u bro.”

Justin Bieber, who also has a pair of wings inked on the back of his neck, was among those praising the tattoo.

The 27-year-old pop star said: “Love it, it was ur dad that inspired mine too. Looks great.”

Romeo, who recently made his professional debut for Inter Miami’s reserve team, has several other tattoos, including a dove on his hand with the words “lead with love” inked below, and an eagle on his leg.

His father, meanwhile, has around 60.

The pair also share a love of football, with the pair regularly attending matches together.

In December, they watched Manchester United play and, although the final result was “not the result” Romeo wanted, he said he still had an “amazing night” with his father.

David started his professional football career at Manchester United in 1992 at 17-years-old.

He left the club in 2003 and went on to play for teams including Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

More in this section

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz celebrate seven years of marriage Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz celebrate seven years of marriage
Disney shares glimpse of infamous sex tape drama Pam and Tommy Disney shares glimpse of infamous sex tape drama Pam and Tommy
Thom Yorke reveals debut single from new band The Smile Thom Yorke reveals debut single from new band The Smile
Hugh Jackman hails health workers for ‘next level’ dedication as isolation ends

Hugh Jackman hails health workers for ‘next level’ dedication as isolation ends

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more