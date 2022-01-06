Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 20:40

Hugh Jackman hails health workers for ‘next level’ dedication as isolation ends

The actor thanked hospital employees for their work and talked of the ‘unimaginable’ impact of the pandemic on their mental and physical health
Hugh Jackman hails health workers for ‘next level’ dedication as isolation ends

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Hugh Jackman has praised the “next level” dedication of health workers around the world after his 10-day coronavirus isolation ended.

The Greatest Showman star thanked hospital employees for their ongoing work and acknowledged the “unimaginable” impact of the pandemic on both their mental and physical health.

In a video posted on Instagram, wearing a thick coat, hat and mask, he said his freedom felt “amazing and cold” and that he was “so excited” to return to the theatre to continue working.

“I know so many people are going through this but I just want to give a shout-out again to our healthcare workers,” he said.

“I cannot imagine how you guys are coping after two years of this exhausting, never-ending story that is Covid.

“Hospitals are struggling again and you guys just continue day in day out to take care of so many people”.

Captioning the video, he added: “The mental and physical toll this pandemic must be taking on you and your families is unimaginable.

“Your dedication to help those in need is next level. I am grateful for all of you.”

The 53-year-old Wolverine actor revealed he had tested positive for the virus just before new year but was only suffering from “mild symptoms”.

He is currently performing in a Broadway revival of The Music Man which cancelled performances until the end of his isolation period.

In another video on Instagram, filmed from the theatre, he said it felt “so good” to be back and apologised to audiences that he had missed shows.

“To all the shows on Broadway, I’m thinking of you all,” he said.

“Everyone stay safe, be kind to each other and look forward to seeing you soon.”

More in this section

Diversity to be discussed at Golden Globes after year of controversy Diversity to be discussed at Golden Globes after year of controversy
Disney shares glimpse of infamous sex tape drama Pam and Tommy Disney shares glimpse of infamous sex tape drama Pam and Tommy
Thom Yorke reveals debut single from new band The Smile Thom Yorke reveals debut single from new band The Smile
Abigail Breslin taking Instagram break after online abuse about mask wearing

Abigail Breslin taking Instagram break after online abuse about mask wearing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more