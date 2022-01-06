Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 08:01

Disney shares glimpse of infamous sex tape drama Pam and Tommy

The series based on a true story stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Disney has shared a glimpse of its upcoming series based on the true story of actress Pamela Anderson and Motley Crew drummer Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape.

Based in the days of the early internet the series tells the tale of how the intimate video, made by the model and her musician lover, turned into a global sensation.

Pam and Tommy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the title pair, as well as Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen, who is also an executive producer.

Shot by the couple in private, the VHS tape was stolen from their home by a disgruntled contractor and then uploaded to the web in 1997.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdzl2vuYpzE

The trailer shows Rogan and Offerman examining the tape as well as clips of James and Stan playing their respective characters.

“It’s so private, it’s kind of like we’re seeing something that we’re not supposed to be seeing,” Offerman is heard to say.

“That’s kind of what makes it so hot.”

The eight-part original series is written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and directed by Craig Gillespie.

Three episodes of Pam and Tommy will premiere on February 2nd.

Disney says robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for all.

