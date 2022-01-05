Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 12:44

Hollywood stars urge fans to stay safe after sharing their positive Covid tests

We look at which famous faces have recently tested positive for the virus
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Hollywood stars have urged fans to stay safe and protect one another after sharing positive coronavirus tests online, as case numbers continue to rise.

Here are some famous faces that have recently tested positive for the virus:

Lupita Nyong’o

The Black Panther star announced the news on Twitter as she urged people to wear masks and get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from “serious illness”.

“I too have tested positive for COVID-19,” Nyong’o, who also appears in blockbusters including 12 Years A Slave and Us, wrote.

“I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed.”

Seth Meyers

The presenter and comedian, announced his show Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC would be cancelled for the rest of the week following his positive test.

The 48-year-old Meyers tweeted: “The bad news is, I tested positive for Covid (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)

“We are cancelling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

Jimmy Fallon

Fellow US chat show host Fallon said he was also “lucky” to only have experienced mild symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus on the first day of his Christmas holiday break.

The comedian, who fronts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon said he was “lucky” to only have mild symptoms and thanked medical staff and his producers for “taking testing protocols seriously”.

Posting a picture of himself masked in a sealed off room on Instagram, he said: “Thanks NBC…and also thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news.”

LL Cool J

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
The musician was forced to cancel his New Year’s Eve performance Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, in New York (PA)

Following a positive test the musician was forced to cancel his New Year’s Eve performance Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, in New York.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but…I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” the 53-year-old musician said in a statement to People.

“We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year.”

Hugh Jackman

In a 30-second video posted on Instagram, The Greatest Showman star, wearing a black face mask, said he had “mild symptoms” and urged people to be “safe, healthy, and kind.”

Performances of The Music Man, in which the 53-year-old actor is starring, were cancelled until January 6th after he tested positive in December.

“I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I am cleared I will be back on stage heading to River city so I just wanted you to hear it from me,” Jackman said.

