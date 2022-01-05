RTÉ's Evanne Ní Chuilinn gives birth to baby boy

James Cox

RTÉ sports broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn has welcomed her third child with husband Brian Fitzsimons.

The baby boy, Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons, was born on Tuesday.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” she wrote on Twitter. “Our little 10 pound 4 ounce buster arrived after lunch, Jan 4th - by far the most emotional arrival, after such a long journey. We are just so so happy and grateful.”

In an interview the Irish Examiner last August, Ní Chuilinn spoke about undergoing IVF treatment. She said she had spoken publicly about fertility treatment to help remove the stigma that couples face.

She said it would have been “almost dishonest not to let it be known that I did IVF because I tried for three years to get pregnant naturally and I couldn’t.

“It was something we wanted for a long time. I’d see people getting pregnant naturally with absolutely no bother and it would be really hard to take so I didn’t want people to think it had happened naturally when it didn’t.

"I would have felt a bit under pressure when I heard about people my age getting pregnant without any trouble."

Ní Chuilinn, 40, said she "put it off for so long" because she was "terrified" that IVF wouldn't work.