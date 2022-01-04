Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 20:17

Late Night with Seth Meyers cancelled after TV host tests positive for Covid

The comedian confirmed he felt ‘fine’ and thanked the vaccine.
Late Night with Seth Meyers cancelled after TV host tests positive for Covid

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

TV host Seth Meyers has announced that his late-night talk show will be cancelled for the rest of the week after he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 48-year-old comedian, who presents the programme Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC, shared his coronavirus status to social media but confirmed he was feeling “fine”, thanking the vaccine and booster.

The show’s cancellation follows numerous famous faces having to cancel performances due to testing positive, including Hugh Jackman who was starring in the Broadway revival of The Music Man and LL Cool J who was due to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York.

Meyers wrote on Twitter: “The bad news is, I tested positive for Covid (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)

“We are cancelling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

A member of the public commented that Mike Scollins, a writer for the late-night talk show, should fill in for the week, to which Scollins replied with a photo of him at the host’s desk and added: “He can’t say no if I don’t ask!”

Prior to presenting the talk show, Meyers was a cast member and head writer for NBC’s Saturday Night Live and hosted the show’s news parody segment Weekend Update.

More in this section

Louise Thompson shares new pictures of seven-week-old son Louise Thompson shares new pictures of seven-week-old son
Lily Collins says Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts acted as ‘mentors’ to her Lily Collins says Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts acted as ‘mentors’ to her
Eamonn Holmes makes GB News debut Eamonn Holmes makes GB News debut
Nirvana sexual exploitation lawsuit over Nevermind album cover dismissed

Nirvana sexual exploitation lawsuit over Nevermind album cover dismissed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more