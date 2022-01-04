Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 20:09

‘Joy personified’ TikTok trainspotter signs with global talent agency

Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois said he is ‘really looking forward to exploring new avenues’ with YMU’s Books division.
‘Joy personified’ TikTok trainspotter signs with global talent agency

Lily Ford, PA

TikTok’s favourite trainspotter Francis Bourgeois has said he is “so excited” to sign with international talent agency YMU Group.

The star, whose real name is Luke Nicolson, has quickly become a celebrity on the video-sharing app by documenting his adoration for trains and the wholesome adventures they lead him on, amassing a following of two million on the platform.

His rise to TikTok fame has even allowed the young trainspotter to collaborate with former Arsenal forward and football hero Thierry Henry, who made an appearance in one of Mr Bourgeois’ videos.

His content has now accumulated nearly 34 million likes on TikTok and Mr Bourgeois said he is excited to have acquired global representation with YMU’s Books division.

“I am so excited to be joining YMU. Everyone I have met at YMU has been smiley, warm and welcoming,” he said.

“I am really looking forward to exploring new avenues whilst continuing my trainspotting videos with the goal of elevating the world of trains and engineering, as well as spreading happiness and joy in general.”

The transport expert has worked with brand partners such as Asos and Puma, capturing TikTok users’ hearts with his unbounded excitement and comical head camera, which shows distorted footage of his head as his favourite trains pass by.

Managing director of YMU’s Books division called Mr Bourgeois “joy personified”.

“Francis is joy personified. His content is original and refreshing and unique… everyone needs more Francis Bourgeois in their lives,” Amanda Harris said.

The agent who signed the TikTok star, Millie Lean, described his content as “a ray of sunshine”.

“I’m delighted to welcome Francis Bourgeois to YMU. He’s quickly established his innovative digital content as a ray of sunshine on social media, where he spreads pure, unadulterated joy through his love of trains,” Ms Lean said.

“We look forward to collaborating with him on projects in exciting new areas.”

More in this section

Louise Thompson shares new pictures of seven-week-old son Louise Thompson shares new pictures of seven-week-old son
Lily Collins says Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts acted as ‘mentors’ to her Lily Collins says Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts acted as ‘mentors’ to her
Eamonn Holmes makes GB News debut Eamonn Holmes makes GB News debut
Nirvana sexual exploitation lawsuit over Nevermind album cover dismissed

Nirvana sexual exploitation lawsuit over Nevermind album cover dismissed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more