Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 15:29

Louise Thompson shares new pictures of seven-week-old son

Thompson experienced ‘various severe complications’ while giving birth to Leo-Hunter in November 2021.
Danielle Desouza, PA

Louise Thompson has shared new pictures of her seven-week old “squirrel chops” son.

Thompson (31) celebrated the birth of Leo-Hunter Libbey in November 2021, with partner and fellow Made In Chelsea star Ryan Libbey (31).

She told her Instagram followers: “Happy 7 weeks squirrel chops. Please stop growing, you’re almost as big as mummy.”

In a series of photos, she can be seen cradling her son, who is wearing striped pyjamas and a hat with ears, whilst Libbey is holding their son in a leopard-print baby carrier around his neck.

Thompson previously revealed that she experienced “various serious complications” while giving birth to Leo-Hunter and referred to a “dance with death twice”.

She was treated in an intensive care unit, whilst her son was treated in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

She told her Instagram followers: “The reason I have been absent for weeks is because I have been very unwell. 5 weeks ago I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy Leo-Hunter Libbey weighing in at 7lbs.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t the easiest start for either of us. One ended up in NICU and the other ended up in ICU.

“Whilst Leo made a fairly quick recovery, I have been recovering in hospital for a month with various serious complications.”

She continued: “In all honesty I never imagined that so many bad things could happen to me, but to dance with death twice brings a whole new view of the world – a stark reminder of how short and sacred life really is.

“We need to start living, we need to start loving, we need to start enjoying every minute detail in life.”

