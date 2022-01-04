Patton Oswalt apologises to trans community over Dave Chappelle post

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Patton Oswalt has apologised to fans and reiterated his support for the transgender community after posting a picture with his “friend” Dave Chappelle.

The US comedian said that the two had been close for 34 years but “100% disagree” about trans rights and representation.

Chapelle has been criticised for his views on transgender people which form part of his routine in a recent Netflix stand up special.

Oswalt said he did not want to “cut off” Chappelle because he was “not done evolving (and) learning”.

It comes after Oswalt posted a previous photo of them following a stand up gig on New Year’s Eve during which he made a guest appearance with Chappelle.

Writing in a separate post he said: “I saw a friend I hadn’t seen in a long time this New Year’s Eve. We’ve known each other since we’re teens.

“He’s a fellow comedian, the funniest I’ve ever met. I wanted to post a pic & an IG story about it — so I did. The friend is Dave Chappelle.

“Thirty four YEARS we’ve been friends. He’s refocused and refined ideas a lot of us took as settled about race & history & Life On Planet Earth and spun them around with a phrase or punchline.

“We’ve done bad & good gigs, open mikes & TV tapings. But we also 100% disagree about transgender rights & representation.

“I support trans peoples’ rights — ANYONE’S rights — to live safely in the world as their fullest selves. For all the things he’s helped ME evolve on, I’ll always disagree with where he stands NOW on transgender issues.

“But I also don’t believe a seeker like him is done evolving, learning.”

Oswalt said he was “carrying a lot of guilt” about other friends who he had cut off due to differences of opinion.

“Sometimes I wonder — did I and others cutting them off make them dig their heels in deeper, fuel their ignorance with a nitro-boost of resentment and spite?” he said.

“I’m an LGBTQ ally. I’m a loyal friend. There’s friction in those traits that I need to reconcile myself, and not let cause feels of betrayal in ANYONE else.”

The comedian added: “I’m sorry, truly sorry, that I didn’t consider the hurt this would cause. Or the DEPTH of that hurt.

“I (naively) deleted a lot of posts in the comment thread — critical ones from LGBTQ writers AND shit-posts by TERF/anti-trans orcs looking for clicks & giggles.

“I wanted a “nice comment thread” about the pic with my friend. Ugh.

“So easy to think someone ELSE needs growth and miss the need in yourself. Gonna keep trying.”