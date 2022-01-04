Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 09:07

Release of Jared Leto’s vampire superhero film Morbius pushed back again

The film, starring the Oscar-winning actor, has already been delayed several times due to the health crisis.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The release of sinister vampiric superhero film Morbius has been pushed back yet again amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film, starring Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, has already been delayed several times due to the health crisis.

Leto stars as Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist whose attempts at curing a rare blood disorder leave him with mysterious powers.

Its release in UK cinemas was most recently scheduled for January 28 but this has now been postponed to April 1, a spokesman for Sony confirmed.

Morbius is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and also stars Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

A previous trailer showed Leto’s anti-hero, who has been missing for two months, being found on a container ship that washed up on Long Island, New York.

Morbius is seen flying through subway tunnels before saying: “There’s something inside of me that wants to hunt and consume blood.”

The trailer also includes references to Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom.

It features Michael Keaton who played supervillain The Vulture in Spiderman: Homecoming, who says “hey doctor Michael, you and I should stay in touch.”

