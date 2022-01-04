Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 06:41

Tristan Thompson apologises to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test results

The basketball star said he was ‘so incredibly sorry’ after the test revealed he has fathered a child with another woman.
Tristan Thompson apologises to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test results

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Tristan Thompson has apologised to Khloe Kardashian for causing her “heartache and humiliation” after a paternity test revealed he has fathered a child with another woman.

The basketball star said he was “so incredibly sorry” for his actions in a social media post that addressed the reality star directly.

Their relationship has been on-off and a cheating scandal involving Thompson featured in later seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he said in an Instagram story.

Thunder Kings Basketball
Tristan Thompson (left) shares three-year-old daughter True with Khloe Kardashian (AP Photo/Jose Luis Villegas)

“I take full responsibility for my actions.

“Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He continued: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.

 

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

“Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Kardashian, 37, shares three-year-old daughter True with basketball star Thompson.

More in this section

Lucy Mecklenburgh says baby scan is ‘most special gift to start the new year’ Lucy Mecklenburgh says baby scan is ‘most special gift to start the new year’
Eamonn Holmes makes GB News debut Eamonn Holmes makes GB News debut
Miley Cyrus laughs off wardrobe malfunction during New Year’s Eve special Miley Cyrus laughs off wardrobe malfunction during New Year’s Eve special
David Bowie estate sells his publishing rights in €221m deal

David Bowie estate sells his publishing rights in €221m deal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more