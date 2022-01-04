US chat show host Jimmy Fallon tests positive for Covid during Christmas break

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The US chat show host Jimmy Fallon has revealed he tested positive for coronavirus during the Christmas holiday break.

The comedian, who fronts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon said he was “lucky” to only have mild symptoms and thanked medical staff and his producers for “taking testing protocols seriously”.

Posting a picture of himself in a sealed off room on Instagram, he wrote: ”Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid.

“I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.

“Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed.

“Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job – and also thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news.”