Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 06:32

US chat show host Jimmy Fallon tests positive for Covid during Christmas break

The comedian, who fronts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon said he was ‘lucky’ to only have mild symptoms and thanked medical staff.
US chat show host Jimmy Fallon tests positive for Covid during Christmas break

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The US chat show host Jimmy Fallon has revealed he tested positive for coronavirus during the Christmas holiday break.

The comedian, who fronts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon said he was “lucky” to only have mild symptoms and thanked medical staff and his producers for “taking testing protocols seriously”.

Posting a picture of himself in a sealed off room on Instagram, he wrote: ”Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid.

“I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.

“Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed.

“Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job – and also thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news.”

More in this section

Tristan Thompson apologises to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test results Tristan Thompson apologises to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test results
Eamonn Holmes makes GB News debut Eamonn Holmes makes GB News debut
Lucy Mecklenburgh says baby scan is ‘most special gift to start the new year’ Lucy Mecklenburgh says baby scan is ‘most special gift to start the new year’
David Bowie estate sells his publishing rights in €221m deal

David Bowie estate sells his publishing rights in €221m deal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more