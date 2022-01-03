Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 07:40

Eamonn Holmes makes GB News debut

Holmes joined co-host Isabel Webster for the first episode of the channel’s new Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel programme on Monday.
John Besley, PA

Veteran broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has officially commenced his tenure with GB News.

The TV presenter and journalist (62) joined co-host Isabel Webster for the first episode of the channel’s new Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel programme on Monday.

Speaking to the audience at the start of the show, Holmes said: “I’m having some lovely messages from people all around the country who are looking forward to whatever we’re going to do differently. Hopefully we are going to do lots of things differently.

Eamonn Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford (Ian West/PA)

“We’re going to do news, but we’re going to do news with views. We’re going to do your news, because if it is important to you, it is important to us.”

It was announced in November that Holmes would be leaving ITV after 15 years hosting This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford.

In announcing his departure from ITV, Holmes said: “I’ve spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups and GB News is one of the most exciting yet. It’s just the kind of shake-up the industry needs.

“I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

Holmes was a fixture on ITV for 15 years (Ian West/PA)

“To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that’s exactly what GB News is all about.”

Holmes, from Belfast, is the latest signing to the fledgling channel.

He joins on-air talent including former Sky anchor Colin Brazier, ITV News journalist Alastair Stewart, BBC journalist Simon McCoy and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero.

Before This Morning, Holmes presented GMTV and has also worked across radio, with slots on stations including Radio 5 Live, Magic, BBC Radio 2, and talkRadio.

Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel airs weekdays from 6am-9.30am.

