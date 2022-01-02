Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 14:40

Soap stars Amy Walsh and Toby Alexander-Smith welcome first child

The couple revealed their happy news in September.
Soap stars Amy Walsh and Toby Alexander-Smith welcome first child

By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh and EastEnders actor Toby Alexander-Smith have welcomed their first child.

Walsh, whose sister is Girls Aloud singer Kimberley, has given birth to her first baby over the festive period.

In a statement to OK! magazine, the soap stars said: “Well … it’s been a busy week! Hope you all had a good one. HAPPY NEW YEAR from the three of us.”

Walsh has played character Tracy Metcalfe, who has also become a mother, for seven years.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Smith has played Albert Square’s villain Gray Atkins since 2019.

In the soap he has killed his wife Chantelle Gray, Tina Carter and Kush Kazemi.

Having revealed their pregnancy in September, the couple told Loose Women that they met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing two years ago while supporting their soap star friends.

On Instagram in September, Alexander-Smith said: “The news is out and we couldn’t be happier. Can’t wait to go on this journey with you @amyvwalsh.”

More in this section

Miley Cyrus laughs off wardrobe malfunction during New Year’s Eve special Miley Cyrus laughs off wardrobe malfunction during New Year’s Eve special
Film screening to celebrate Betty White will go ahead on her 100th birthday Film screening to celebrate Betty White will go ahead on her 100th birthday
Nicolas Cage: I don’t like being called an actor, I prefer thespian Nicolas Cage: I don’t like being called an actor, I prefer thespian
Lucy Mecklenburgh says baby scan is ‘most special gift to start the new year’

Lucy Mecklenburgh says baby scan is ‘most special gift to start the new year’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more