Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 20:35

Lucy Mecklenburgh says baby scan is ‘most special gift to start the new year’

The reality star is expecting her second child with Ryan Thomas.
Lucy Mecklenburgh says baby scan is ‘most special gift to start the new year’

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Reality star Lucy Mecklenburgh has said seeing her baby on a scan has been “the most special gift” to kick off the new year.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 30, is expecting her second child with her actor partner Ryan Thomas.

The couple already share 21-month-old son Roman.

Sharing a black-and-white ultrasound picture from the scan, she wrote on Instagram: “Best first photo of 2022.

“I’m not going to lie I wasn’t overjoyed with getting a scan app for jan 1st 9am, but let’s face it with a toddler I’d be up anyway and I wasn’t going to be hungover.

“It turned out to be the most special gift to start the new year! Knowing my baby is healthy, growing and safe in my tummy.”

Mecklenburgh announced she was expecting again in November when she shared a photo on Instagram showing her cradling her baby bump while her son looks at his own bare stomach.

She wrote: “Here we go again.”

Mecklenburgh and Thomas, 37, have been in a relationship since 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016, proposed during a holiday in Italy in June 2019.

In September, Mecklenburgh revealed their son had been treated in hospital after they found him “blue” in his cot.

The TV star thanked the ambulance service for its swift response and shared her thanks to Basildon hospital, St Mary’s London paediatric intensive care unit and the Cosmic charity, which cares for babies and young children in intensive care.

She later said Roman was home from intensive care and “back to his cheeky self”, but added that she and Thomas “may never fully recover”.

More in this section

Film screening to celebrate Betty White will go ahead on her 100th birthday Film screening to celebrate Betty White will go ahead on her 100th birthday
Nicolas Cage: I don’t like being called an actor, I prefer thespian Nicolas Cage: I don’t like being called an actor, I prefer thespian
Kim Kardashian thanks Colorado governor for reducing truck driver’s sentence Kim Kardashian thanks Colorado governor for reducing truck driver’s sentence
Miley Cyrus laughs off wardrobe malfunction during New Year’s Eve special

Miley Cyrus laughs off wardrobe malfunction during New Year’s Eve special

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more