First teaser for new Kardashian reality show released

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

The first teaser for the new Kardashian-Jenner reality show has been unveiled.

The famous siblings have signed a deal with US streaming service Hulu for a new series, which will be available on Disney+.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show, which became a pop culture juggernaut after launching in 2007 with a cast of largely unknown sisters.

The Kardashian-Jenners, headed up by matriarch and “momager” Kris Jenner, now preside over vast business empires worth billions and are among the world’s most famous stars.

Kim Kardashian West has previously said new developments in their lives – including sister Kourtney’s relationship with rock star Travis Barker – will be “fun” to see during filming of the new show.

She also previously hinted that filming for the new show started in September, three months after the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kourtney and Barker got engaged in October, meaning the proposal could feature in the new show.

A teaser for the programme, entitled The Kardashians, features the famous women – Kim, Kourtney and their sister Khloe, as well as Jenner and daughters Kendall and a pregnant Kylie, being photographed from the back, before they all appear on screen to say: “Happy new year everyone.”

Text on the screen says: “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins.”

Kylie Jenner announced she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott in September, so her pregnancy is also likely to feature in the series.

It is not yet known if the romance between Kim, who filed for divorce from husband Kanye West last year, and comedian Pete Davidson will be a storyline.

Disney+ teased the show is “coming soon”.