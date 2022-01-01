Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 11:06

Film screening to celebrate Betty White will go ahead on her 100th birthday

The screen veteran died on New Year’s Eve, aged 99.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Makers of a documentary about the life and career of US actress Betty White have said a screening of the film on what would have been her 100th birthday will go ahead as planned.

The screen veteran died on New Year’s Eve, aged 99, less than a month before her landmark birthday on January 17th.

The documentary, Betty White: 100 Years Young, was scheduled to be shown by Fathom Events in cinemas for one night only to mark the occasion.

Its producers, Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, said they hope the documentary will be a celebration of her life and “experience what made her such a national treasure”.

In a statement posted online they said: “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White.

“During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer.

“We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone.

“Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And, honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life – and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

The film includes highlights of White’s TV career, which spanned more than 80 years, including clips from The Golden Girls, SNL, Hot In Cleveland, The Proposal and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Celebrities including Tina Fey, Lin Manuel Miranda, Ryan Reynolds and Robert Redford feature to talk about the veteran star and her work.

