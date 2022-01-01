Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 09:29

Kylie Jenner wishes fans a safe new year after the ‘many heartaches’ of 2021

The reality star shared a black and white photo of herself with her hands clasped over her baby bump on Instagram.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kylie Jenner has wished fans a “safe and healthy” new year after reflecting on 2021 and its “many heartaches”.

“As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” she captioned the picture.

“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
The 24 year-old is currently expecting her second child with US rapper Travis Scott (Jennifer Graylock/ PA)

“I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.

The 24 year-old is currently expecting her second child with 30-year-old US rapper Travis Scott

The couple announced the news in a 90-second video shared to Instagram in September.

In it they revealed the moment the cosmetics entrepreneur told her mother, Kris Jenner.

