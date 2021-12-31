Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 16:57

David Beckham celebrates Alex Ferguson’s birthday with nostalgic picture

Alex Ferguson turned 80 on December 31st
David Beckham celebrates Alex Ferguson’s birthday with nostalgic picture

By Danielle Desouza, PA

David Beckham has celebrated Alex Ferguson’s 80th birthday with an old picture of the pair, paying respect to the “man that has meant so much to me since I was a young boy”.

Ferguson turned 80 on Friday and ex-Manchester United star Beckham, 46, celebrated the occasion with a nostalgic Instagram post.

The post read: “Happy 80th birthday Boss… A man who has meant so much to me since I was a young boy [and] also gave me the opportunity to play for the club that I always dreamt of playing for.

“THANK YOU …Have the best day with Cathy and the family Boss @manchesterunited #SirAlexFerguson.”

The image shows a young Beckham looking at the camera, with a pen in his hand as though he is about to sign a contract.

Ferguson is standing beside the young footballer, wearing a striped red-and-black tie.

Man Utd 1999 Legends v Bayern Munich Legends – Old Trafford
David Beckham (left) and Alex Ferguson during a legends match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA).

Beckham started his professional football career at Manchester United in 1992 at the age of 17.

While at United, Beckham won the FA Cup twice and the Premier League title six times.

He left the club in 2003 and went on to play for teams including Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

Outside football, Beckham has been involved in several charitable campaigns, including being a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador since 2005.

Ferguson managed Manchester United from 1986 to 2013 and was knighted in the 1999 British queen’s birthday honours list for his contributions to the sport.

He has won more trophies than any other manager in the history of football.

More in this section

Kim Kardashian thanks Colorado governor for reducing truck driver’s sentence Kim Kardashian thanks Colorado governor for reducing truck driver’s sentence
Chrissy Teigen celebrates ‘kind hearted’ husband John Legend on his birthday Chrissy Teigen celebrates ‘kind hearted’ husband John Legend on his birthday
Batman, Elvis and Avatar: Films to look forward to in 2022 Batman, Elvis and Avatar: Films to look forward to in 2022
Nicolas Cage: I don’t like being called an actor, I prefer thespian

Nicolas Cage: I don’t like being called an actor, I prefer thespian

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more