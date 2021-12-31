Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 12:28

Ex-Corrie star Georgia May Foote announces engagement

Musician Kris Evan proposed to Foote on December 30th.
By Danielle Desouza, PA

Georgia May Foote told boyfriend Kris Evans she is “honoured you have chosen me” as she announced their engagement.

Foote, most known for her roles as Alison Simmons in Grange Hill and Katy Armstrong in Coronation Street, told her Instagram followers that she is “still crying” after her musician boyfriend proposed to her on December 30th.

She wrote: “Mrs Evans to be. Of course I am still crying.

“@krisevansmusic I love you beyond words, and I am honoured you have chosen me”.

The image accompanying the post shows Foote smiling, with Evans holding her wrist to show her ring. A sunset can also be seen in the background.

The post is geo-tagged Cloud 9.

Evans used to be part of boyband The Mend and was on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Georgia May Foote (Ian West/PA).

Fellow ex-Corrie star Charlie Condou, who played Marcus Dent, wrote: “Ah, congratulations darling! Sending you so much love xxxx” under Foote’s post.

Ex-Strictly professional Ola Jordan said: “Congratulations”, followed with three hearts.

In the past, Foote dated her Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice from 2015 to 2016 and model George Alsford from 2016 to around 2018.

