By Danielle Desouza, PA

Chrissy Teigen has wished “talented human being” and “kind hearted” husband John Legend a happy birthday.

Singer, songwriter, producer and The Voice judge Legend turned 43 on Tuesday and his wife – model and TV personality Teigen, 36 – celebrated the occasion by showcasing her love for him in an Instagram post.

The post featured a series of animated images of the couple joking around with each other, with Teigen wearing an embellished pink dress and Legend in a suit.