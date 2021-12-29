Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 06:38

Emma Watson admits she was ‘overwhelmed’ ahead of Harry Potter reunion

The actress, who played Hermione Granger, said she had been ‘pleasantly surprised’ while reliving moments from the films.
Emma Watson admits she was ‘overwhelmed’ ahead of Harry Potter reunion

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Emma Watson has admitted she felt “quite overwhelmed” ahead of reuniting with members of the original cast of Harry Potter.

But the actress, who played Hermione Granger, said she had been “pleasantly surprised” while reliving moments from her years spent filming.

In a clip released by HBO Max, who produced the special, she said: “Some of us haven’t seen each other for years.

The National Movie Awards – London
The HBO special Return to Hogwarts sees Watson reunited reunited with members of the original cast 20 years on from the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

“It’s just been a joy, an unexpected joy. I really didn’t know how it would feel.

She continues: “I felt quite overwhelmed this morning and I’ve just been quite pleasantly surprised by just getting to relive it all.

In an earlier clip she said: “It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed.”

 

The special, Return to Hogwarts sees her reunited with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and a host of other famous faces on the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Members of the cast join American filmmaker Chris Columbus to discuss the beloved movies and explore their creation.

The highly anticipated retrospective special will be released on Sky and streaming service Now on January 1st, 2022.

More in this section

Nicole Kidman on experiencing depression while portraying writer Virginia Woolf Nicole Kidman on experiencing depression while portraying writer Virginia Woolf
Harry Potter cast recalls first kisses and horrible haircuts in reunion special Harry Potter cast recalls first kisses and horrible haircuts in reunion special
Phillip Schofield: Dancing on Ice is dangerous but we have contingency plans Phillip Schofield: Dancing on Ice is dangerous but we have contingency plans
Reality TV star Paris Hilton launches metaverse business on Roblox

Reality TV star Paris Hilton launches metaverse business on Roblox

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more