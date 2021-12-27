Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 19:31

Harry Potter cast recalls first kisses and horrible haircuts in reunion special

Many of the cast of the Harry Potter film franchise reunited for a 20th anniversary TV special
Harry Potter cast recalls first kisses and horrible haircuts in reunion special

By Jill Serjeant, Reuters

Daniel Radcliffe remembers the embarrassing haircuts, Emma Watson found meeting up with her Harry Potter cast mates "an unexpected joy," and director Christopher Columbus recalls the sets for the movies as "the greatest playground in the world."

Many of the cast of the Harry Potter film franchise reunited for a 20th anniversary TV special, called Return to Hogwarts, to be broadcast on January 1st on HBO Max.

Radcliffe (32) was just 11 years old when he was cast as the orphaned boy with magic powers. He said in the reunion on the set in Leavesden, outside London, that he would always be happy to talk about the film.

"Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden. My first kiss is connected to someone here, my first girlfriends were here. ... It all spirals out from the Potter set somewhere," he said, according to advance excerpts released on Monday.

Radcliffe recalls how he and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) hated being told to grow their hair out for a shaggier look in later films in the series.

"We're like, 'No, no, no, no, no. You're not leaving us like this? We're supposed to be becoming teenagers and dating girls in this film! That's not what it's going to be, is it?' So, I think we were pretty devastated as we realised that it was," he said.

Radcliffe, Grint, Watson (Hermione) and Columbus are joined by actors Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) and other cast members for the reunion.

'Unexpected joy'

Watson said she was overwhelmed with emotion at the reunion after so many years.

"Some of us haven't seen each other for years. So it's just been a joy. An unexpected joy," she said.

Oldman said getting back together was a "weird experience because you met them as kid, and now some of them are married and they've got kids of their own."

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released in November 2001. The eight film franchise based on JK Rowling's stories took in some $7.8 billion (€6.9 billion) at the global box office.

Rowling does not make a personal appearance on the reunion special but will show up in archive footage. Rowling's opinions on transgender issues in the last year have been a cause of controversy, with some in the LGBTQ community accusing her of transphobia.

More in this section

Kate Garraway shares Instagram post about ‘bumpy 24 hours’ Kate Garraway shares Instagram post about ‘bumpy 24 hours’
Nicole Kidman on experiencing depression while portraying writer Virginia Woolf Nicole Kidman on experiencing depression while portraying writer Virginia Woolf
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney announce birth of baby boy Olivia Munn and John Mulaney announce birth of baby boy
Mail on Sunday prints front-page statement over Meghan’s copyright win

Mail on Sunday prints front-page statement over Meghan’s copyright win

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more