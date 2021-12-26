Kate Garraway shares Instagram post about ‘bumpy 24 hours’

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Kate Garraway has shared a message about her family’s “bumpy 24 hours” due to a “scare” that meant her husband may have had to return to hospital.

The TV presenter (54) said thankfully a visit from a nurse/carer had “sorted” it so that former British political adviser Derek Draper could stay home.

Draper (54) spent last December in hospital and was gravely ill after contracting coronavirus, a journey which Garraway spoke openly about in the documentary Finding Derek earlier this year.

Alongside a picture of her children, Darcey and Billy, with their dad, Garraway wrote in her post: “So the last 24 hours has been bumpy – a scare that meant Derek might have had to go back into hospital ( thankfully sorted by a visit from nurse/carer) , he has also had one of his ultra fatigue days so has been too weak to do much other than sleep.

“I burnt the parsnips ( Darceys favourite ) & got the “wrong” Lego for Billy.

“But now snuggled up around Dad’s bed watching #nativity everything feels suddenly perfect Feel so grateful to have the chance to be together.

“Sending love & hoping you have found some joy today whatever your circumstances – #merrychristmas all!”.

In the run-up to Christmas, Garraway described being able to spend Christmas Eve with her husband for the first time since he fell seriously ill as “the biggest gift”.

'He does get it, he does understand.'@kategarraway describes an incredible and heartwarming moment that happened with her husband Derek recently. She reflects on the last year and how far he's come. pic.twitter.com/rUpRaa4loX — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 24, 2021

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on December 24th, she said there was still a “long, long way to go” in his recovery, but added she felt grateful to have him home this festive period.

Offering an update on his health, she told viewers: “Obviously, he still has extraordinary problems with communication, mobility is very limited, massive problems with fatigue.”

However, reflecting on having him home, she said: “Last Christmas Eve, we did have a lot of promise and a lot of hope. But Derek was in hospital.

“We had no idea whether he was going to live or die, praying that it was going in the right direction.

“A huge amount of gratitude for all the staff, the NHS teams that have kept him alive, and grateful that he was still alive as many other people have lost their life.

“And this year, of course, he’s home so we are spending Christmas together, and that is the biggest gift.

“It’s kind of hard to get your head around really. But we have still got fears. Still got a long, long way to go. And still hugely grateful for everyone that kept him alive and saved his life thus far.”

Finding Derek won the authored documentary prize at the National Television Awards in Britain in September.