Christmas Number Ones over the past five years: Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie and more

YouTube star LadBaby has officially been named the 2021 Christmas Number One.

This year marks the UK’s 70th Official Christmas Number One and over the years, many a musician has hoped to clinch the coveted festive spot.

Here is a look at the Christmas number ones of the last few years:

2016 – Rockabye (Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie)

Clean Bandit performing during the Ellie Goulding Streets of London fundraiser (Matt Crossick/PA).

Sean Paul and Anne-Marie teamed up with Clean Bandit to secure the Christmas Number One in 2016, with their song about a single mother who tries to do what she can to look after her child.

The song spent seven weeks at the top of the UK charts.

2017- Perfect (Ed Sheeran)

Ed Sheeran performs during the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest (Ian West/PA).

Sheeran seemed to have had a perfect Christmas in 2017 when Perfect was named the Christmas Number One.

Sheeran’s love song about his wife, Cherry Seaborn, also peaked at number one in 16 other countries, including Australia and Canada.

2018 – We Built This City … On Sausage Rolls (LadBaby)

Roxanne Hoyle and LadBaby (Ian West/PA).

YouTuber LadBaby, whose real name is Mark Hoyle, landed his first Christmas Number One in 2018 with a parody of Starship’s We Built This City.

The music video for the song featured his wife, Roxanne, and children Phoenix and Kobe, and highlighted his family’s love of sausage rolls.

All profits raised from the track went to The Trussell Trust, which supports foodbanks across the nation.

2019- I Love Sausage Rolls (LadBaby)

Roxanne Hoyle and Mark ‘LadBaby’ Hoyle (Ian West/PA)

LadBaby returned with another hit which saw him sing about his love of sausage rolls yet again.

The lyric “I love rock ‘n’ roll” from Joan Jett and The Blackhearts’ I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll was replaced with “I love sausage rolls”.

The sausage roll onesies that the whole Hoyle family wore in We Built This City …On Sausage Rolls also made an appearance.

2020 – Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ (LadBaby)

LadBaby raced to his third Christmas Number One with his take on Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’.

He also made another version which featured Boyzone’s Ronan Keating.

In a Twitter post, LadBaby explained what getting the Christmas Number One spot, once again, meant to him.

He said: “In a year that has been so hard for so many, thank you for believing in us and helping us raise more money than ever for [The Trussell Trust] and the millions of families in the UK living on food banks.

“We’re making history with a Sausage Roll!”

2021 – LadBaby ft. Ed Sheeran & Elton John

LadBaby has set a new Official Chart record by clinching the Christmas number one for a fourth consecutive year in a row.

The song Sausage Rolls For Everyone ft. Ed Sheeran & Elton John has beaten all other contenders to be named the Christmas Number One this year.

All proceeds will go to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.