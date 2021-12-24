Rod Stewart pays tribute to ex-guitarist Robin Le Mesurier following his death

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Sir Rod Stewart has paid tribute to his former guitarist Robin Le Mesurier as a “Rock & Roll soul”, following his death aged 68.

Le Mesurier collaborated with French singer Johnny Hallyday, performed live with The Faces and played as part of novelty pop group The Wombles, across a 50-year career.

He died of cancer on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Sir Rod shared a black and white photo of them playing on stage together and said: “A Rock & Roll soul, rest in peace my dear friend.”

Rolling Stones and Faces guitarist Ronnie Wood also paid tribute.

He posted a photo showing himself on stage with Le Mesurier, writing: “Rest in peace Robin, I have so much respect for you ~ you will be missed.”

Julian Lennon, son of Beatle John Lennon, described Le Mesurier as an “old friend” as he shared a message online.

He said: “Heartbroken to hear of the Passing of My Dear Old friend, Robin Le Mesurier… Forever in our Hearts….

“My Most Sincere Condolences to his Family & Friends.”

Composer and conductor Mike Batt, who helped create The Wombles in the mid-70s and wrote much of their material, also shared a tribute.

He said: “Devastated to learn from Julian Lennon that our mutual dear friend Robin Le Mesurier has died aged 68.

“A kind, brilliant musician, he spent many years with Rod Stewart and later Johnny Halliday.

“He was Wellington in our in the very first Wombles TOTP show. RIP dear Robin.”

Born in London in 1953, Le Mesurier was the son of Dad’s Army star John Le Mesurier and Carry On actress Hattie Jacques.

A fan of acts including Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton, Le Mesurier began his career in the band The Reign, whose first single was written by members of The Yardbirds.

When the group broke up in 1973, he was recruited to join The Wombles after Batt secured the rights to write and release songs under the umbrella of the children’s TV show.

Performing dressed in a fake fur costume alongside other professional musicians, Le Mesurier opted for a Gibson Flying V guitar but left the band after a few years following accusations of cannabis use.

During the late 70s he toured with Australian-English soft rock duo Air Supply, who were opening for Sir Rod, before being recruited into the singer’s group.

In 1994 he recorded two tracks on Hallyday’s first English-language record, Rough Town, and became Hallyday’s musical director.

September 2015 saw him join Sir Rod and Wood for the Faces reunion.