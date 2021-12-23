Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 20:05

Chris Martin reveals end of 2025 will be Coldplay’s ‘last proper record’

The rock band released their ninth studio album earlier this year, which went straight to number one in the UK album charts
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Chris Martin has said that Coldplay will not make any more music as a band after 2025.

During a special BBC Radio 2 Christmas show with presenter Jo Whiley, the rock group’s frontman shared the news that the band will release their last record in 2025 and plan to “only tour” after that.

Whiley teased the announcement during fellow presenter Zoe Ball’s radio show on Wednesday morning, ahead of the full Christmas special with Martin airing on Thursday evening.

Speaking to Whiley, Martin said: “Our last proper record will come out at the end of 2025.

“And I think after that we’ll only tour.

“And maybe we’ll do some sort of collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes there.”

Whiley told Ball on the morning radio show that while Martin can be “disarmingly honest”, he is also very funny, and that she is “never quite sure whether he’s joking or whether he has been deadly serious”.

However, the radio host clarified that she asked the singer if he was joking and he confirmed he was serious that 2025 would be the last year they will record music as a band.

Whiley added: “It’s all obviously all part of a plan that he has always had.”

Graham Norton Show – London
The rock group will tour their new album Music Of The Spheres in 2022 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Earlier this year, Coldplay released their ninth studio album, titled Music Of The Spheres, which went straight to number one in the UK album charts.

The band were also recently nominated for group of the year and best rock/alternative act for the 2022 Brit Awards.

The group, which consists of frontman Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Phil Harvey, released their first studio album Parachutes in 2000.

During their career, they have produced nine UK number one albums and won a plethora of awards, including nine Brit Awards and seven Grammy Awards.

The band’s upcoming Music Of The Spheres tour in 2022 will be powered with rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources.

The tour will be supported by a “show battery”, supplied by BMW, which will be recharged using solar power and generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Fans will also be able to generate electricity for the concert through a kinetic stadium floor and power bikes.

The band’s ambition is to make their concerts more environmentally friendly and to have one of the greenest tours in history.

