UK media industry bids farewell to Jon Snow ahead of final Channel 4 News broadcast

The veteran journalist will front his final programme on Thursday night.
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Colleagues and fellow broadcasters have paid tribute to Jon Snow ahead of his final Channel 4 News programme.

The 74-year-old journalist, the longest-serving presenter in the programme’s history, is stepping back from the show after 32 years at the helm.

He will continue to work with Channel 4 on long-form projects and spend more time focusing on his charitable work.

Ahead of his final show on Thursday evening, Channel 4 News communications director Hayley Barlow shared a photo on Twitter of Snow looking out across the newsroom.

She wrote: “Going to be an emotional day, our last shift working together, before the Channel 4 News lights dim at 8pm.”

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan made reference to Snow’s fondness of colourful ties.

He tweeted: “Farewell Snowy ⁦@jonsnowC4⁩ after 32 years at Channel 4 News.

“You’ve been a consistently brilliant news broadcaster, and aside from the ludicrous ties, and dodgy helmets, a lot of fun too. Congrats on a great run – I’ll miss you!”

Channel 4 News correspondent Ciaran Jenkins shared a video of Snow performing a sea shanty that went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

He wrote on Twitter: “The legendary @jonsnowC4 presents @Channel4News for the last time tonight. A superb journalist, unique communicator and an inspiration to so many of us.”

Referencing the lyrics of the shanty, he added: “‘One day when the tonguing is done we’ll take our leave and go.’

“We’ll miss you so much Jon.”

ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini described Snow as a “legend”.

She added: “Wow. A constant on-screen presence in my household growing up. Then I was lucky enough to work in the same building.”

Adam Fowler, a reporter at ITV Yorkshire, described Snow’s departure as the “end of an era”.

He added: “I’ve been a fan my entire career. Will be sorely missed.”

Snow’s career in journalism began at LBC in 1973 before he moved to ITN in 1976, where he served as Washington correspondent and diplomatic editor.

He then became the main presenter of Channel 4 News in 1989.

Channel 4 previously said Snow will now “focus on his charities and some of his many passions in life, people’s stories, inequality, Africa, Iran and the arts”.

His final programme airs from 7pm on Thursday.

