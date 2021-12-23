Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 10:54

Doctor Strange enlists help of Scarlet Witch in teaser trailer for Marvel sequel

Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as the superhero wizard and is joined by Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams in the new clip.
Doctor Strange enlists help of Scarlet Witch in teaser trailer for Marvel sequel

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Doctor Strange enlists the help of Scarlet Witch in a teaser trailer for the next instalment of the Marvel franchise.

Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as the superhero wizard and is joined by Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams in the new clip.

It shows Strange struggling to deal with the fallout from a spell he has cast which has opened up the world to the multiverse.

Doctor Strange fan screening – London
Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as the superhero wizard and is joined by Rachel McAdams in the new clip (Yui Mok/PA) 

“The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” he is heard to say.

“It was the only way. But I never meant for any of this to happen.”

The trailer sees Strange approaching fellow Avenger Wanda Maximoff seeking her help, with references to the spin-off series WandaVision.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Sq4FGWvHXA

A collection of fierce battle scenes are shown, featuring spells, and CGI aliens before a tense stand-off scene.

“I’m sorry Stephen, I hope you understand the greatest threat to our universe, is you,” Strange is told.

The trailer comes following the global success of Spiderman: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, in which Cumberbatch’s Marvel character also featured.

Doctor Strange UK Launch Event – London
Benedict Wong also stars (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The web-slinging blockbuster also explored the multiverse, seeing villains from previous Spiderman films return.

It smashed box-office records in its December opening weekend, making an estimated 600 million dollars worldwide.

The film was beaten only by Avengers: Infinity War, which earned 640 million dollars worldwide, and Avengers: Endgame which earned 1.2 billion dollars.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness opens in cinemas on May 6 2022.

More in this section

James Franco: I have done ‘a lot of work’ on myself since sex misconduct claims James Franco: I have done ‘a lot of work’ on myself since sex misconduct claims
Mark Wright ‘cancer-free’ after having tumour removed Mark Wright ‘cancer-free’ after having tumour removed
Avril Lavigne ‘feels lucky’ that younger artists cite her as an influence Avril Lavigne ‘feels lucky’ that younger artists cite her as an influence
No Time To Die and Dune lead the field as first Oscars shortlists announced

No Time To Die and Dune lead the field as first Oscars shortlists announced

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more