Alicia Witt asks for privacy following ‘surreal loss’ of her parents

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Alicia Witt has asked for privacy following the “surreal loss” of her parents, who have been found dead in their home in Massachusetts.

The actress, who stars in zombie drama The Walking Dead, said she had not heard from the couple in several days and had asked a family member to check on them.

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” she said in a statement shared with US media outlets.

“I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

According to reports the bodies of Robert and Diane Witt were discovered inside their home in Worcester, but there were “no signs of foul play”.

Witt is also known for her role as Zelda in the final season of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and for starring in the original 1984 production of sci-fi thriller Dune.