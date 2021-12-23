Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 06:42

Britney Spears vows to ‘be her own cheerleader’ as she celebrates freedom

The Toxic singer hit out at her family and displayed her vocal range in a post on Instagram.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britney Spears has vowed to “be her own cheerleader” as she continues to celebrate her freedom from her conservatorship.

“I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader,” she wrote.

 

“God knows they weren’t.⁣”

Captioning the video, in which she sang several notes in front of a bathroom mirror, she added: “No … I’m not auditioning for anything.

“I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am.

“Yes … I will be my own cheerleader, why?

“I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget.”⁣

The pop star also hinted at a new musical release, adding: “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean.”

