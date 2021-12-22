Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 16:26

Warrant issued for man who stalked former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis

He bombarded Davis with social media messages and letters, and also visited her home.
Warrant issued for man who stalked former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis

By Kim Pilling, PA

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who stalked former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis.

Alex Boston, 44, of no fixed address, failed to attend Wednesday’s sentencing hearing at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to an offence of stalking involving serious alarm and distress between April 2020 and July 2021.

He bombarded Davis with social media messages and letters, and also visited her home.

Celebrity Big Brother 2016
Stephanie Davis arrives at the start of Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

District Judge Paul Healey issued a warrant without bail for the defendant’s arrest after his non-appearance.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) previously said the 28-year-old actress suffered panic attacks and had to move out of her home as a result of the “frightening and distressing campaign of obsessive and unwanted contact”.

Boston was identified through his Instagram account and fingerprint evidence on the letters, the CPS said.

When his former address in Moreton, Wirral, was searched, more letters intended for Davis were found.

Davis is best known for playing Sinead O’Connor on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks and came to fame on BBC talent series Over The Rainbow.

She also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

More in this section

Mark Wright ‘cancer-free’ after having tumour removed Mark Wright ‘cancer-free’ after having tumour removed
QuidditchUK wants to be renamed following JK Rowling comments on gender identity QuidditchUK wants to be renamed following JK Rowling comments on gender identity
No Time To Die and Dune lead the field as first Oscars shortlists announced No Time To Die and Dune lead the field as first Oscars shortlists announced
Avril Lavigne ‘feels lucky’ that younger artists cite her as an influence

Avril Lavigne ‘feels lucky’ that younger artists cite her as an influence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more