Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 15:33

GMB to go off air between Christmas and New Year over Covid concerns

ITV did not confirm what programme will replace it in the schedules.
GMB to go off air between Christmas and New Year over Covid concerns

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Good Morning Britain will not air between Christmas and New Year due to Covid-19 fears.

ITV said the breakfast show will go on an “extended break” next week in order the protect those involved in working on the programme.

Episodes were previously scheduled to run from Wednesday December 29 to Friday December 31 but the show will now not return to screens until Tuesday January 4th.

It comes after rising case numbers and the spread of the Omicron variant have disrupted theatre and live TV productions throughout the month.

ITV did not confirm what programme will replace GMB in the daily schedules.

A spokeswoman said: “GMB was due to be on air from Wednesday 29 (to) Friday December 31 2021 but due to the pandemic and to protect our teams, we have decided to give them an extended break.

“GMB will not broadcast next week, but will be back on air on Tuesday January 4 2022.”

A Christmas special has reportedly been pre-recorded ahead of the big day.

Following the departure of Piers Morgan in March, GMB currently features a rotating cast of presenters including Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, Ranvir Singh, Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway.

More in this section

QuidditchUK wants to be renamed following JK Rowling comments on gender identity QuidditchUK wants to be renamed following JK Rowling comments on gender identity
Rose Ayling-Ellis makes history with Strictly Come Dancing win Rose Ayling-Ellis makes history with Strictly Come Dancing win
AJ Odudu on crutches as she watches Strictly final from side of ballroom AJ Odudu on crutches as she watches Strictly final from side of ballroom
Rachel Riley awarded €11,000 damages after suing former Corbyn aide over tweet

Rachel Riley awarded €11,000 damages after suing former Corbyn aide over tweet

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more