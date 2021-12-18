Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 18:50

Brian May describes ‘horrible few days’ after positive Covid test

The musician warned the virus is highly contagious.
Brian May describes ‘horrible few days’ after positive Covid test

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Brian May has said it has been “a truly horrible few days” after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Queen guitarist, 74, warned others to take care so the illness does not jeopardise their festive celebrations.

He shared a photo of a lateral flow test with two red lines and wrote: “Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line.

“And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale.

“Please take extra care out there, good folks.

“This thing is incredibly transmissible.

“You really do not want it messing up your Christmas.”

Medical experts have warned that the Omicron variant is more transmissible than previous variants.

The musician has spoken about his health issues before, revealing he suffered a heart attack and doctors had also treated him for multiple complications, including a stomach haemorrhage, and inserted three stents.

Last year he revealed he was “very near death” when doctors found three blocked arteries stopping the supply of blood to his heart after he was treated for agonising pain due to a rip in his gluteus maximus and a compressed sciatic nerve.

More in this section

Mahershala Ali hopes Swan Song reminds people to be present with loved ones Mahershala Ali hopes Swan Song reminds people to be present with loved ones
Sex And The City star Chris Noth responds to allegations of sexual assault Sex And The City star Chris Noth responds to allegations of sexual assault
No current investigation into Chris Noth sexual assault allegations – police No current investigation into Chris Noth sexual assault allegations – police
Peloton cuts ties with Sex And The City star Chris Noth after sex assault claims

Peloton cuts ties with Sex And The City star Chris Noth after sex assault claims

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more