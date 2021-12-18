Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 12:00

Gangs Of London to return for a second series

The series tells the story of the power struggles of international gangs in the capital.
Gangs Of London to return for a second series

By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Gangs Of London will return next year with a second series.

The first series told the story of the power struggles of international gangs in the capital and the sudden power vacuum that is created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.

Star Sope Dirisu will return to play Elliot Finch in the series, alongside new cast members Waleed Zuaiter and Fady El-Sayed, from Baghdad Central, and French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role.

The show was created by Gareth Evans, with the first series becoming the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic in the past five years.

Set a year after series one and the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, the second series will see a new gang leader tasked with restoring the status quo.

Reprising their roles in the award-winning series are Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza and Valene Kane.

Also joining the ensemble is Salem Kali, from Dealer, and Aymen Hamdouchi, from SAS: Red Notice.

Gangs Of London series two will launch on Sky and NOW in 2022.

More in this section

No current investigation into Chris Noth sexual assault allegations – police No current investigation into Chris Noth sexual assault allegations – police
Peloton cuts ties with Sex And The City star Chris Noth after sex assault claims Peloton cuts ties with Sex And The City star Chris Noth after sex assault claims
Megan Thee Stallion cancels concert appearance after Covid exposure Megan Thee Stallion cancels concert appearance after Covid exposure
Mahershala Ali hopes Swan Song reminds people to be present with loved ones

Mahershala Ali hopes Swan Song reminds people to be present with loved ones

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more