Peloton cuts ties with Sex And The City star Chris Noth after sex assault claims

The actor has been accused of assaulting two different women over 10 years apart.
By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Peloton has ended its advertising campaign starring Chris Noth following accusations of sexual assault against the actor.

The Sex And The City star has said allegations made against him by two different women more than 10 years apart are “categorically false”.

Best known for his role as Mr Big in the hit TV series, the 67-year-old was killed off in the debut episode of the spin-off series And Just Like That… after completing a Peloton spinning class.

Noth teamed up with the exercise company following his character’s controversial death, appearing in an advert for the fitness brand narrated and produced by movie star Ryan Reynolds.

 

However, just days after its release, Peloton have removed their campaign from social media in the wake of the allegations on Thursday.

In a statement given to the PA news agency, Peloton said: “Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously.

“We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot.

“As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

It is understood that Reynolds (45) and senior fitness instructor at Peloton Jess King, who stars in the clip, have also deleted the video from their social media accounts.

The women, who do not know each other, approached trade publication The Hollywood Reporter separately to claim Noth had assaulted them.

One woman, who is given the pseudonym Zoe, said she was 22 and working in an entry-level job for a high-profile firm where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business when he assaulted her in his apartment in Los Angeles in 2004.

Another woman, given the pseudonym Lily, was 25 and working as waitress in the VIP section of a New York nightclub when she met Noth in 2015.

She claims he assaulted her in his New York apartment.

A statement from Noth said: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

