Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 15:20

Bruce Springsteen sells song catalogue to Sony in $500 million deal

The sale will give Sony ownership of the rock music legend's entire catalogue, including 15-times platinum album 'Born In The U.S.A'.
Bruce Springsteen sells song catalogue to Sony in $500 million deal

Reuters

Multiple Grammy winner Bruce Springsteen has sold his masters and music publishing rights to Sony Music in a deal worth about $500 million (€441 million), entertainment publication Billboard said on Wednesday.

The sale will give Sony ownership of the rock music legend's entire catalogue, including 15-times platinum album 'Born In The USA' and five-times platinum 'The River,' Billboard reported.

It is the latest in a string of catalogue deals over the past year or so that includes the music of David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and Carole Bayer Sager.

Warner Music bought worldwide rights to Bowie's catalogue in September, and Dylan sold his back catalogue of more than 600 songs in December last year to Universal Music Group at a purchase price widely reported as $300 million.

Sony's Columbia Records, where Springsteen recorded his music, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Representatives for Springsteen could not be reached. - Reuters.

More in this section

Police consider appeal against Katie Price drink-drive suspended sentence Police consider appeal against Katie Price drink-drive suspended sentence
Christine Quinn says there is ‘favouritism’ in the Selling Sunset editing room Christine Quinn says there is ‘favouritism’ in the Selling Sunset editing room
Katie Price ‘incredibly sorry’ for drink-driving after being spared jail Katie Price ‘incredibly sorry’ for drink-driving after being spared jail
More Lion King shows cancelled in London over Covid absences

More Lion King shows cancelled in London over Covid absences

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more