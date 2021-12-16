Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 08:30

Christine Quinn says there is ‘favouritism’ in the Selling Sunset editing room

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has said there is “definitely favouritism” in the editing room of the real estate reality show.

The Texas-born estate agent said she had initially “loved” being portrayed as the villain of the series but that sides of other cast members are sometimes not shown fairly.

Estate agent Christine Quinn said she initially ‘loved’ being portrayed as the villain of Selling Sunset (Netflix/PA)

Quinn appears in the Netflix series as part of the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate firm based in Los Angeles.

Asked on entertainment channel E!’s Daily Pop about being branded the bad guy in the fourth series of the show, she said: “I really loved it at first and I was embracing it because I love to put on a show and be a character.

“It’s so fun for me. However I was hoping that there would be multiple sides that would be shown – my vulnerability, different things.

“But throughout the seasons it just seemed to be this one note consistency of my character portrayal so it was hard for me, especially as I was going through a lot this season.

 

“It’s fun but people need to realise that it’s a show and obviously we do want to make it entertaining and we do want to have fun so I like to do the best with what I’m given.”

She added: “There’s many times in the show where I say certain things but they don’t want to have another person respond to me so they’ll do an interview clip.

“So I feel like there’s definitely favouritism in the editing room but that is what it is on the show.”

