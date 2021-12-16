Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 07:50

Chloe Bridges shares pictures of seaside wedding to Adam DeVine

The actress shared the snaps on Instagram which featured the official wedding invites, beach setting and Pitch Perfect star DeVine
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Chloe Bridges has posted a series of pictures of her seaside wedding to Adam DeVine, which took place in October.

The actress shared the snaps on Instagram, featuring the official wedding invites, beach setting and Pitch Perfect star DeVine.

Her post also showed the married couple’s first kiss at the ceremony, which took place on October 9th this year and was featured in fashion magazine Vogue.

Bridges captioned the photo: “The big day 10.9.21 thank you for featuring us @voguemagazine @ejtay.”

She had previously shared a selection of pictures of her and Devine at the welcome party the night before, adding: “Not pictured: Blake drinking beer out of a shoe and my mom beating me at flip cup.”

Bridges is known for her roles in the Disney channel movie Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and teen drama series Pretty Little Liars.

As well as the Pitch Perfect franchise, DeVine also appears in Comedy Central’s Workaholics and sitcom Modern Family.

