Simon Gregson and Kadeena Cox admit smuggling contraband into I’m A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants Simon Gregson and Kadeena Cox have revealed they successfully snuck in contraband into the Welsh castle.

Speaking in tonight’s Legends of the Castle, a TV special which will show highlights from the ITV series as well as interviews with this year’s contestants, the Coronation Street actor and Paralympian admitted they had some secret food treats in camp.

The celebrities also discussed the trials and challenges of camp life and how they felt being evacuated from the Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales due to Storm Arwen.

On the ITV series special, Gregson said: “I would try to smuggle in some salt, pepper and a lot of stock cubes.

“They got me on the salt and pepper, but they never got me on the stock cubes. Every time I cooked I put a bit of stock cube in.”

The Corrie actor came runner-up as Emmerdale star Danny Miller was crowned the winner of the 2021 series.

Cox, who was the second contestant eliminated, also admitted: “I did try and smuggle in some contraband, some Fruitella and Werther’s originals, and I’ll be honest I did get a handful in.”

The ITV show had an eventful three weeks, including having to remove intruders on two separate occasions and the contestants were also evacuated from camp for a few days and taken to separate locations as a precaution as Storm Arwen caused damage to the production.

Radio DJ Snoochie Shy revealed she cried when they had to go back into isolation due to the storm (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Following three days off-air, the show returned after the production team worked around the clock to get it back up and running.

Discussing this unusual event, radio DJ Snoochie Shy said: “When we were told we had to leave and go back into isolation again I actually started crying.”

Miller added: “For me, the storm was a massive pause in that whole journey, it was something I was gutted about as we’d just started to get used to camp life in this crazy but amazing show.”

Cox said some people may think the break gave them an “easy ride” but she believes it made the experience “harder”, while singer Frankie Bridge, who came third in the series, said all the contestants were “so excited to be back together”.

Richard Madeley had to leave the show early after taking ill (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The contestants who landed in The Clink, the run down sister camp which homed the losing team initially, also reflected on how “grim” it was.

Former Strictly judge Dame Arlene Phillips said: “It was the grimmest of grim, worse than any of us could ever have imagined, the shower was a hellhole.”

TV presenter Richard Madeley added: “I thought the clink would have been a gimmick, that whatever it was it couldn’t be that bad, I couldn’t have been more wrong.”

Madeley had to exit the show early after he was taken to hospital as a precaution when he fell ill. Having broken the Covid bubble, he was not able to return to the programme.

The dramatic series finalised with Miller being crowned king of the castle, triumphing over Gregson and Bridge in the show’s final.

Speaking about his win in the highlight show, Miller said: “Apart from having my son it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s a memory I’ll cherish for the rest of my life”

The show returned to Gwrych Castle for a second year due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location in the Australian jungle.

