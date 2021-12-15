Strictly’s AJ Odudu ‘on crutches’ ahead of final

Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Strictly Come Dancing finalist AJ Odudu is “on crutches” following an “emergency scan” on her foot, according to reports.

The TV presenter (33) is due to compete in the final of the BBC One dancing show this Saturday with professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

But the Daily Mirror reports that while Odudu missed rehearsals as she underwent a scan following “severe pain” in her foot, a “show insider” was “hopeful” she will be “fit for the final”.

A dance as dazzling as that dress, AJ and Kai's Quickstep makes us want to Sing, Sing, Sing 🤩 #Strictly@AJOdudu @Kaiwidd pic.twitter.com/7msygdXXnw — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 11, 2021

A source told the newspaper: “This is the worst possible timing but AJ is a real trooper and will keep going no matter what. The pain in her foot was terrible.”

She scored her first perfect 40 during Saturday’s semi-final for one of her two routines – a quickstep – which judge Craig Revel Horwood gushed was “incredible”.

Her other semi-final routine, a rumba, earned her a score of 39 out of a possible 40, leaving her and EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis joint top of the leaderboard after Saturday night where they both scored a 40 and 39 respectively for their routines.

Following the semi-final, Odudu thanked fans for their messages and votes, saying she felt like “the luckiest girl in the world”.

Still can't believe we're @bbcstrictly FINALISTS!!!! 🙌🏾✨ I'm so happy I could burst. Thank you for all your votes and kind messages and thank you @kaiwidd for believing in me. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. 😭💕✨ pic.twitter.com/SHzhE6mnYW — AJ ODUDU (@AJOdudu) December 13, 2021

She tweeted: “Still can’t believe we’re @bbcstrictly FINALISTS!!!! I’m so happy I could burst. Thank you for all your votes and kind messages and thank you @kaiwidd for believing in me. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe and Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice make up the rest of the trio for the final alongside Odudu.

The BBC declined to comment on the reports, while Odudu’s representatives have been contacted for comment.