Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 07:19

Katie Price faces jail time as she is sentenced for drink-driving

The 43-year-old ex-glamour model was arrested after being involved in a road incident near her Sussex home in September.
PA Reporter

Katie Price is due to be sentenced for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash near her home in Sussex.

The former glamour model has been warned she faces jail for the offences.

Price (43) admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

She entered her pleas at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on September 29th, a day after telling police: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all” following a collision in the Partridge Green area.

Katie Price, covered with a blanket, leaves Crawley Magistrates’ Court in September (Steve Parsons/PA)
At that hearing, her sentencing was adjourned on the condition that she have treatment at the Priory Centre, not commit any further offences, and be banned from driving in the interim.

Officers responded to the crash at about 6.20am, and Price was arrested and taken to hospital.

The court heard a drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine and a roadside breath test taken by Price following the accident was positive for alcohol.

An image shared by police from the scene showed a car flipped on its side.

After the crash Price’s family had expressed concern for her wellbeing.

 

In a statement from the family shared on Price’s Instagram account, they said: “As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health.

“Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

“We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.”

Last month, public records revealed Price and her partner Carl Woods, a car salesman, had obtained a marriage licence in Las Vegas.

Price arrived in the city the week the US reopened its borders to tourists.

