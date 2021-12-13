Love Island star Demi Jones announces she is free of cancer

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Former Love Island contestant Demi Jones has revealed she is cancer free.

The reality TV personality, who is in her early 20s, announced she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May and that she was seeking treatment.

She had been updating her followers on Instagram since discovering a lump in her neck in early April.

Sharing a photo of herself outside Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, Jones told her followers a body scan had shown she was now free of the condition.

She wrote: “I’m cancer free! I did it! I got my full body scan results back and there’s not a single cancer cell left in my body.

“It’s been such a difficult year mentally and physically for me with my surgeries and treatment but I’m beyond grateful for everyone’s kindness and support over this past year.

“I will continue to be an advocate for cancer awareness and all my love and strength goes out to those who continue to fight this awful disease, here’s to a healthy and happy 2022.”

Fellow former Love Islanders Sharon Gaffka and Dr Alex George were among those sending their congratulations.

Jones’ diagnosis came after she was admitted to hospital earlier this year to have a “potentially cancerous” lump removed from her neck.

She will soon appear on ITV’s Strictly The Real Full Monty, which will see her strip off in a bid to raise awareness of the condition.

Jones entered the villa on day 16 of Love Island 2020 and made it to the final, placing third alongside Luke Mabbott, who she had partnered up with on the show. They have since split.

Thyroid cancer is a rare type of cancer that affects the thyroid gland, a small gland at the base of the neck that produces hormones.

It is most common in people aged in their 30s and women are two to three times more likely to develop it than men, according to the NHS.