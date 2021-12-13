Kim Kardashian West passes criminal law exam on fourth attempt

By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Kim Kardashian West has passed her first law exam on the way to becoming a criminal justice lawyer.

The reality star revealed she has passed the “baby bar” on her fourth attempt as she studies a law apprenticeship.

Celebrating her success on Twitter, the 41-year-old said: “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.

“I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”

Kardashian West aims to follow in the footsteps of her father Robert Kardashian, who was a member of OJ Simpson’s defence team.

“My dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would’ve been my best study partner,” she added.

“I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like him, but he would’ve been my best cheerleader.”

The “baby bar” is administered by the state of California and is the first of two exams the Skims founder will need to pass.

OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!



Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.



For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. pic.twitter.com/44UiguM4bJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

She said: “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate.

“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route.

“But it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

The mother-of-four has said she had Covid-19 with a fever when she failed her third attempt but she “wasn’t making excuses”.

Kardashian West thanked her lawyer mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, who allowed her to watch their “every move” in a courtroom.

She also thanked law professors Sam Farkas and Chuck Shonholtz who delivered four-hour daily sessions on video conferencing and weekly tests.

Kardashian West added: “You changed my life.”